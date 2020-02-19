Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Michigan State sells northern Michigan property to center
Associated Press
Published 12:09 p.m. ET Feb. 19, 2020
Leland Township – A piece of northern Michigan property long owned by Michigan State University has been sold to a local cultural center.
The East Lansing school’s Board of Trustees approved the sale of the Leland Township property Friday to the Leelanau Community Cultural Center for $800,000. The center had been using it for cultural and educational programming.
The township, which had a long-term lease for the property, constructed an additional building and was responsible for the overall maintenance of and improvements to the buildings and grounds, the university said.
Michigan State received the property, which is less than an acre, as a gift in 1939. Leland Township is a Lake Michigan shoreline community in the northwestern Lower Peninsula.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/02/19/michigan-state-university-sells-northern-property-cultural-center/111334828/
