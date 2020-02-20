Ann Arbor — Reacting to allegations of sexual abuse by patients of a now-deceased doctor, University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel expressed contrition Thursday during a meeting of the school's Board of Regents.

At least six people are known to have accused Dr. Robert E. Anderson of sexually assaulting them, including Roger Stone, who told The Detroit News the doctor molested him during a medical appointment in June 1971. After The News asked UM about Stone's allegations, the university announced an investigation of Anderson and a hotline for people to report abuse by the doctor, who worked for UM from 1968 to 2003 and died in 2008.

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

"On behalf of the university, to anyone who was harmed by Dr. Anderson, I apologize." Schlissel said at the start of the board meeting.

“We must remain vigilant in encouraging reporting and supporting those who come forward or who have been affected by sexual misconduct," he said. "These are actions we can all take to address the issue and make our community safer and better.”

Schlissel also announced the establishment of an online form that faculty, staff, students and others can use to report discrimination, harassment and sexual misconduct.

This week, UM said 19 months had passed since the first allegation emerged against Anderson, and that an investigation had identified four other victims with similar allegations.

In addition, another accuser,Gary Bailey, who earned three degrees from UM, told The Detroit News that Anderson assaulted him during a medical exam in 1968. The now-deceased former director of the University Health Service was team physician for UM football teams led by former coaches Bo Schembechler and Lloyd Carr.

Bailey told The News for a story published Thursday that he alerted UM about his experience with Anderson but never heard back from anyone.

Besides the allegations against Anderson, UM is investigating reports of sexual misconduct against Provost Martin Philbert, who was put on leave last month.

