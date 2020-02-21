Icy, snow-covered lakes are common scenes during winters in the Midwest. But this year, in Michigan, that hasn't been the case, with Great Lakes ice cover taking a big dip, weather experts say.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory found that as of Wednesday, the Great Lakes ice cover was 15.5%.

Satellite imagery of ice cover on the Great Lakes, February 20, 2020. (Photo: NOAA)

Last year at this time, the ice cover hovered around 66%, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth, Minnesota.

Even last week, on Valentine's Day, the figure was closer to 17%, with water widely visible; typically around Feb. 14, Great Lakes ice cover, on average, is 41%, NASA's Earth Observatory said.

February 20th 2020 vs 2019 #GreatLakes ice cover. About 16% ice cover today compared to 66% at this time last year in the depths of a prolonged cold outbreak. #mnwx#wiwx@NOAA_GLERLpic.twitter.com/S6eoCFdMKC — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) February 20, 2020

Why the change? Jia Wang, an ice climatologist at NOAA’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory, attributed it to warmer air temperatures this season, according to Earth Observatory.

While Metro Detroit has had seasonable conditions this week, that's set to change in the coming days. After topping out in the 30s on Friday, the mercury is forecast to climb into the 40s Saturday and near 50 on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Dry conditions with below normal temperatures continue today and tonight before a warming trend begins this weekend. #nwsdtx#Miwxpic.twitter.com/9pvTxj2xNb — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) February 20, 2020

Meanwhile, as of Thursday, the mean surface temperatures for Lake Superior was 33.7 degrees and 37 as the mean whole lake, according to the Great Lakes Environmental Research Center. Last year, those figures were 32.5 and 36.5, respectively.

Lake Huron: mean surface temperature was 35.6 and mean whole was 37.9 as of Thursday. Last year, those figures were 33.9 and 36.6, respectively.

Lake Erie: mean surface temperature was 34.2 Thursday; mean whole lake was 34.8; last year, those figures were 32 degrees for the mean surface and for the mean whole lake.

Lake Michigan: mean surface was 37.8 degrees Thursday; mean whole lake was 40.1 degrees; last year, the mean surface was 36.4 degrees and the whole lake temperature was 39 degrees.

Lake Ontario: mean surface was 39 degrees Thursday; mean whole lake was 40.7; last year, 37.6 degrees for the surface and 39.2 for the whole lake.

