The Detroit News first reported Wednesday that UM was investigating claims of sexual abuse by the late Robert E. Anderson, a former director of the University Health Service who also spent years as a top physician for football teams by former coaches Bo Schembechler and Lloyd Carr.

The university, The News reported, was alerted to the allegations against Anderson in July 2018.

Since then, at least seven people have come forward claiming Anderson sexually abused them throughout the years.

Dr. Robert E. Anderson is shown in an undated photo provided by the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan. Also shown are documents obtained from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office through a Freedom of Information Act request. (Photo: Robert Kalmbach, AP / Detroit News photo illustration)

The university said it was first alerted to allegations against Anderson in July 2018, when a former student athlete wrote to Athletic Director Warde Manuel to detail abuse during medical exams by Anderson in the early 1970s.

UM sent out a press release Wednesday calling for any victims to contact the university. The response to The News came after the newspaper asked for comment from UM about Anderson's alleged misconduct, which includes sexual abuse and unneeded or unwanted exams.

On Friday, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office released documents in response to a Freedom of Information Act request regarding its investigation of the allegations against Anderson. The following documents are what the office provided:

