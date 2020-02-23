Lake Superior State opens cannabis research center
Sault Ste. Marie – A university in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has opened a 2,600-square-foot-center for training and research related to the expanding cannabis industry.
Lake Superior State University, which announced a cannabis chemistry program last year, held the ribbon cutting for the new Cannabis Center of Excellence on Friday, according to The Mining Journal.
University officials have deemed it as a way to train undergraduate students as “job-ready chemists, with hands-on, innovative experience using state-of-the-art instrumentation and industry protocols,” according to a news release.
Michigan allows marijuana for medicinal and recreational use, which became legal in December.
