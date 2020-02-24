Everything we know about the sexual abuse investigations at University of Michigan
The Detroit News first reported on Feb. 19 that the University of Michigan was investigating claims of sexual abuse by the late Robert E. Anderson, a former director of the University Health Service who also spent years as a top physician for football teams by former coaches Bo Schembechler and Lloyd Carr.
The university was alerted to the allegations against Anderson in July 2018.
Since then, several people have come forward claiming Anderson sexually abused them throughout the years.
Here is what we know so far about the sexual assault reports out of UM:
Jan. 22:
University of Michigan puts provost on leave in sex misconduct inquiry
Feb. 6:
UM defended Provost Martin Philbert against sexual misconduct allegations in 2004
Feb. 7:
Students, faculty slam UM's handling of sex misconduct cases
Feb. 17:
UM paid nearly $200K to settle 2004 suit against provost Philbert
Feb. 19:
Former University of Michigan team doctor investigated for multiple sex abuse complaints
UM knew of sex abuse reports against doctor 19 months before going public
Denhollander urges UM to be open in sex abuse inquiry
Feb. 20:
Alum says he told UM of doctor's sex abuse in '68 but never got a response
Wrestler adds to abuse allegations against UM doctor
UM President Mark Schlissel: 'I apologize' to anyone abused by doctor
Feb. 21:
UM official 'fired' doctor accused of sex abuse, but he stayed on another 24 years
Read the documents: Police sex assault investigation into University of Michigan Dr. Robert E. Anderson
Feb. 23:
Claims of UM doctor's sexual misconduct mirror Ohio State case
This story will be updated as we learn more.
