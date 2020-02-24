The Detroit News first reported on Feb. 19 that the University of Michigan was investigating claims of sexual abuse by the late Robert E. Anderson, a former director of the University Health Service who also spent years as a top physician for football teams by former coaches Bo Schembechler and Lloyd Carr.

The university was alerted to the allegations against Anderson in July 2018.

Since then, several people have come forward claiming Anderson sexually abused them throughout the years.

Here is what we know so far about the sexual assault reports out of UM:

Jan. 22:

University of Michigan puts provost on leave in sex misconduct inquiry

Feb. 6:

UM defended Provost Martin Philbert against sexual misconduct allegations in 2004

Feb. 7:

Students, faculty slam UM's handling of sex misconduct cases

Feb. 17:

UM paid nearly $200K to settle 2004 suit against provost Philbert

Feb. 19:

Former University of Michigan team doctor investigated for multiple sex abuse complaints

UM knew of sex abuse reports against doctor 19 months before going public

Denhollander urges UM to be open in sex abuse inquiry

Feb. 20:

Alum says he told UM of doctor's sex abuse in '68 but never got a response

Wrestler adds to abuse allegations against UM doctor

UM President Mark Schlissel: 'I apologize' to anyone abused by doctor

Feb. 21:

UM official 'fired' doctor accused of sex abuse, but he stayed on another 24 years

Read the documents: Police sex assault investigation into University of Michigan Dr. Robert E. Anderson

Feb. 23:

Claims of UM doctor's sexual misconduct mirror Ohio State case

This story will be updated as we learn more.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/02/24/everything-we-know-sexual-abuse-investigations-university-michigan/4857414002/