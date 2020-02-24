Lansing-area Judge Thomas Boyd of 55th District Court has been appointed state court administrator, the Michigan Supreme Court announced Monday.

Boyd will focus on initiatives ranging from criminal justice reform to improving the manner in which the courts are funded, Michigan court officials said.

Judge Thomas Boyd (Photo: 55th District Court)

Boyd takes office March 23.

Milton Mack Jr., the current court administrator, is scheduled to become state court administrator emeritus and will focus his efforts on mental health reform.

"I am so proud that our team is in the forefront of pioneering improvements and reforms that are making Michigan a national leader in building a justice system that is independent, accessible and efficient while treating everyone with dignity and respect," said Chief Justice Bridget McCormack.

"Bringing Judge Boyd on board will keep our foot on the gas and speed the implementation of recommendations produced by the Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration and the Trial Court Funding Commission, along with other plans for improving our service to the public."

Boyd, a graduate of Wayne State University Law School, has served on the bench of the 55th District Court since 2005. He presides over the mental health court and domestic violence court programs.

Boyd also has been part of the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission, the Michigan Trial Court Funding Commission and the Michigan Joint Task on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration.

"I know that taking reform proposals from a task force report and making them a reality is difficult work," said Boyd. "By bringing people together to implement common sense reforms driven by data, scientific research, and public input ... I have no doubt that Michigan's justice system will become a model for other states."

