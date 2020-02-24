Detroit— A popular children's water bottle brand announced a second recall of 5.7 million water bottles due to choking hazards.

Contigo is recalling these water bottles due to a detachable spout that can be a choking hazard. (Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The recall is due to mouthpieces on the water bottles that could detach and choke children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Product maker Contigo had previously announced this recall in August.

The recalled models have black spout bases and black covers over the spout.

A replacement is available free from Contigo. The brand urges people to stop using the bottles immediately.

Contigo said it received 427 reports of the spout detaching from the bottle and 27 reports of the spouts ending up in children's mouths.

The affected products were sold in stores nationwide from April 2018 until earlier this month. The water bottles came in three sizes — 13 ounce, 14 ounce and 20 ounce — and in multiple colors. They sometimes were sold in packs of two and three at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores.

Contigo water bottle (Photo: CPSC)

