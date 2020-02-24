Spring-like weather may have encouraged those who relished the rays Sunday in southeast Michigan, but it's still winter, and snow as early as Monday and continuing through Thursday likely is on the way, according to weather forecasters.

After Sunday's high of 54, reached at 3:14 p.m., Monday's high will hit only 40 with a low of 34; rain and snow are likely Monday night, with snow accumulations of less than half an inch.

The normal temperature for the day is 37 and the record value reached for the day was 68 in 2017, according to National Weather Service records. Record low of minus 8 for the day was set in 1889.

Tuesday holds the chance for more precipitation, with both rain and snow before 9 a.m., and rain mixed with snow after 1 p.m. There's more of the same at night before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Tuesday's high is expected to be near 39.

There is more rain and snow predicted Wednesday, with a high near 40. Before 1 a.m. Thursday, more snow is expected. Chance of precipitation then: 60%.

Again, on Thursday, another chance of snow and a high near 29.

Friday will see blustery winds and clouds, with a high near 29.

The first chance of most sunny weather emerges Saturday, with a high near 28 and a low around 18.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/02/24/spring-weather-rain-snow-monday-thursday-forecast-nws/4854528002/