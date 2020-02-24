One person was in custody after an assault late Saturday in which three victims were stabbed, Central Michigan University said Sunday.

Buy Photo Central Michigan University (Photo: The Detroit News)

One CMU student was in custody in the incident just before midnight at Wayside Central, said Tony Voisin, university interim vice president of enrollment and student services, on the school's website. Wayside Central is a night spot in Mount Pleasant near campus.

Two of the victims were CMU students, who were hospitalized in stable condition, according to the notice.

The suspect was arrested on campus without incident at about 2 a.m. Sunday after a search by CMU and Mount Pleasant police, the university said.

The university's Twitter account called the reported assaults as an "isolated off-campus incident." Three victims had unspecified injuries, the post said.

CMU Counseling Center has resources available, Voisin said in the notice. "Anyone who would like to speak with a counselor can call (989) 774-3381."

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/02/24/suspect-knife-bar-near-cmu-central-michigan-university/4854579002/