The University of Michigan announced Tuesday it will offer free counseling services to anyone who was affected by former university physician Robert E. Anderson or Provost Martin Philbert, both of whom have been accused of sexual misconduct.

"We have no greater responsibility than to advance the highest standards of conduct and to uphold the trust of the public and the members of our community who choose to study, work or seek care at the University of Michigan," President Mark Schlissel said in a statement.

The statement comes as university is dealing with two high-profile sexual misconduct cases that emerged this year.

UM put Philbert on leave in January amid several allegations of sexual misconduct.

Last week, after inquiries from The Detroit News, UM said it was investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Anderson, the former head of University Health Service and team physician for the UM Athletic Department. Anderson, who worked for UM from 1968 to 2003, died in 2008.

