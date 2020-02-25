A widespread winter storm is expected to drop 4-8 inches of snow in southeast Michigan by Wednesday in time for the morning and evening commutes, the National Weather Service said.

The agency has placed a large swath of the state under a winter storm watch from late Tuesday through late Wednesday night. That includes more than 30 counties stretching from east to west and cities such as Muskegon, Grand Rapids, Mount Pleasant, Lansing, South Haven, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Jackson, Saginaw, Flint, Lapeer, Port Huron, Pontiac, Ann Arbor, Detroit and Monroe.

Winter storm watch Tuesday night-Wednesday night for all of southeast Michigan. Total snowfall accumulation: 4-8 inches. pic.twitter.com/f1xS5s7vKy — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) February 24, 2020

The snowfall is set to arrive after light rain earlier Tuesday, as temperatures top out in the mid-30s.

In Metro Detroit, "the exact location of the heaviest snow ... still carries some uncertainty at this time," the weather service said.

Areas closest to the Ohio border could see 4-5 inches of snow, while 5-6 are possible in cities like Detroit. Heavier amounts around 7-8 inches are forecast in the Thumb region, according to the weather service.

At times "travel could be difficult, and hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute," the watch said.

In west Michigan: Rain and snow expected before 1 p.m. Tuesday, then rain and snow after 5 p.m. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch, but by Wednesday, more snow between 4 to 5 inches is predicted. Snow showers again before 1 a.m. Thursday and more during the day.

In mid-Michigan: Chance of rain and snow between 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, then a chance of snow again after 5 p.m. and into Tuesday night. Wednesday could see more snow, which could be heavy at times. New accumulations of around 5 inches plus another 2 inches of accumulation by Wednesday night. Another chance of snow comes Thursday.

Central Michigan: Rain and snow before 1 p.m. Tuesday, rain showers between 1-4 p.m., then more rain and snow after 4 p.m. Tuesday with new snow accumulation of less than 1 inch. More snow possible after 1 a.m. Wednesday with accumulations around 5 inches; more snow showers possible before 1 a.m. Thursday and after 1 p.m. Thursday.

Upper Michigan: Chance of snow showers after 4 p.m. Tuesday and mainly after 7 p.m. On Wednesday, chance of snow showers again, with more snow showers likely at night, with patchy, blowing snow after 11 p.m. and into Thursday. By Thursday night, a 50% to 60% chance of more snow showers in the area.

In the state's west and central regions, "areas south of a line from Muskegon to Mt. Pleasant are likely to see the heaviest amounts, where over 4 inches of snow will be possible," the weather service said.

Rain/snow will continue to migrate northwards tonight, with the greater chance for accumulating snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. Additional changes in the location of the highest amounts will be possible in the next 24 hours. #miwxpic.twitter.com/uXvYRv0Omj — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) February 25, 2020

After the snow pushes out by late Wednesday, cold air settles in.

The thermometer is expected to hover in the 20s through Saturday, with lows in the teens. The average high this time of year is in the upper 30s.

On Sunday, the mercury should reach the mid-30s.

Extended forecast: Metro Detroit

Tuesday: A chance of rain, snow, high 37, low 32

Wednesday: Snow, high 36, low 22

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; high 28, low 19.

Friday: Mostly cloudy; high 28, low 16.

Saturday: Sunny; high 28, low 16.

Sunday: Partly sunny; high 34, low 24.

