Brighton — Police are investigating an incident Tuesday involving a man trying to get into a woman's parked car as she was in it, officials said.

The incident happened at about 11:45 a.m. in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness on Grand River near Brighton Lake Road, according to authorities.

The woman was sitting in her car when a male in his 40s to early 50s approached her, police said. She cracked her window and asked if should could help him. The man reached for her door handle and she drove away.

She went to the Brighton Police Department to report the incident.

Officials said in a statement "the police department is treating this incident very seriously."

Officials also said that contrary to social media reports, the city has not had a rash of similar incidents or kidnapping attempts.

They said the only other similar incident they are aware of happened about a week ago and involved a homeless man who approached a woman to ask for money. She drove off and notified police the next day.

Police said a detective has been assigned to investigate both incidents and he is working with a Michigan State Police composite artist.

"Both of these incidents are an important reminder to stay aware of your surroundings at all times," the department said in its statement. "The Brighton Police would also ask that you report anything or anyone that looks suspicious and if you are approached, move to a safe place and call 911 immediately."

