Detroit — Three or 4 inches of snow are projected for Metro Detroit on Wednesday, down from early estimates of 6 to 8 inches.

About an inch of snow fell overnight in most of the region, said National Weather Service meteorologist Dave Gurney.

Feb. 26, 2020 (Photo: National Weather Service)

The heavy snowfall estimates prompted some 600 schools to close on Wednesday, including Detroit Public Schools Community District, Michigan's largest public school district, according to the closings list on Fox 2 Detroit.

Snow emergencies are in effect in such places as Auburn Hills, Fraser and Oak Park. This typically means that cars must be removed from streets for snow plows to pass through.

Area roads early Wednesday were mostly clear and without incident. Michigan State Police highlighted one crash in Holly Township and urged motorists to "drive right."

It’s a #DriveRightWednesday. So far the roads and freeways are in great shape this morning. But keep an eye out for slick spots. One incident overnight in Holly Township as a car hit a gas line on Grange Hall Road. pic.twitter.com/WRf3Qjq1ii — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 26, 2020

Southeast Michigan is under a winter weather advisory through midnight.

But less moisture than expected is in the air coming up from Illinois and Indiana, Gurney said Wednesday morning. As recently as the 3 p.m. hour Tuesday, the weather service had projected five to six inches of snow.

The snowfall is expected to become heavier between 10 and 11 a.m. and fall steadily throughout the afternoon.

Wednesday's high will reach the low 30s, but overnight temperatures will fall to the low 20s.

Thursday is expected to be dry, cold and windy, with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour, and a high only in the upper 20s.

