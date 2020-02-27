Washington — The U.S. Air Force says it is allocating $13.5 million toward cleaning up drinking-water contaminants around the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda.

The funding is part of the $60 million that Congress provided last year to the U.S. Department of Defense to address contamination by certain perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances known as PFAS at decommissioned military bases, lawmakers said.

In a letter this week to US. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett said the funding would expedite the remediation investigation at Wurtsmith by a year.

That investigation is meant to determine the extent and nature of the contamination, conduct interim remedial actions, and expand or construct treatment systems if needed, Barrett wrote.

Michigan lawmakers had written to the Air Force last month urging officials to prioritize Wurtsmith and other former military installations in the state.

"This funding is an important step towards stopping the continued spread of PFAS contamination from the former base, and reducing PFAS exposure in the community. I’m going to continue pushing for additional action and federal resources to address this crisis," said Peters, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The former base is in the district of U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, who said still more aid is needed to protect residents from PFAS leeching into their drinking water supply.

“Oscoda residents and families have been waiting far too long for the Air Force to act more urgently," Kildee said.

PFOS and PFOA have been used in firefighting foam, deployed for emergency response and training at military and civilian airfields.

Bipartisan members of Michigan's delegation have been pressing the Air Force for swifter clean up of chemical contamination at Wurtsmith.

