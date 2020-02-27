Southfield — One of the first men to alert the University of Michigan about alleged sexual misconduct by the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson spoke Thursday, saying the longtime sports physician abused him while treating him for an injury in the 1970s.

Tad Deluca, a former wrestler who lives in northern Michigan, came out of the shadows as allegations have been mounting against Anderson, the former head of the University Health Service and team physician for the UM Athletic Department. Anderson, who worked for UM from 1968 to 2003, and died in 2008.

Dr. Robert E. Anderson. (Photo: Robert Kalmbach, Bentley Historical Library)

During a news conference at a Southfield hotel ballroom, Deluca said he first alerted UM in 1975 with a letter he wrote, and followed with a letter to Athletic Director Warde Manuel in July 2018, leading to an investigation by university police that became public last week.

He said Thursday he was compelled to report his allegations against Anderson again to UM in the wake of the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal at Michigan State University.

"I will not be ignored again," Deluca said.

During a news conference, he was accompanied by his lawyer, Parker Stinar of Wahlberg, Woodruff, Nimmo and Stone in Colorado. Others present included former Olympic wrestler Andy Hrovat, who also has accused Anderson of abusing him.

"I want to thank all the victims that have come forward," Stinar said, calling the prior lack of attention to sex abuse allegations "institutional neglect."

"Hundreds of victims will be heard," said Stinar.

The attorney criticized UM's handling of allegations against Anderson, noting that Deluca's letter to Manuel did not prompt campus police to begin investigating until October 2018, more than two months later.

"Time is up, University of Michigan," said Stinar. "We will no longer allow these voices to be silenced."

Deluca attended UM between 1972-76 and wrestled under coach Bill Johannesen while Don Canham was UM's athletic director, according to a university police report released last week to The Detroit News by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's office under the Freedom of Information Act.

On Wednesday, Johannesen told The News that he had not been alerted to any improper behavior by Anderson.

"That never, ever happened," said Johannesen, who served as assistant and head coach for UM wrestling from 1970-78. "I never really had anything to respond to."

However, he also said he remembered a joke about Anderson.

“The joke was that you go to see him, and you have a sore elbow, he would say, ‘OK, pull your pants down,’” Johannesen said.

But he added that wrestlers were always talking about something, and he had only heard that joke once.

He also said he wrestled for UM when he earned his undergraduate degree and got care from Anderson, and nothing inappropriate happened to him.

But Deluca said otherwise.

In his letter toManuel, he said Anderson gave repeated hernia checks, penis and prostate exams.

"He was the doctor and it never occurred to me that he was enjoying what I was not," Deluca wrote.

The wrestler said he was recruited to attend UM for wrestling and got a full-ride scholarship. He graduated in 1976.

The alleged sexual misconduct occurred when he got a form of herpes common to wrestlers and went to see Anderson. At the time, he was 19 and in his junior year.

After seeing Anderson a few times, Deluca said he didn't see the doctor for awhile until he suffered a dislocated elbow.

"Again, I was sent to Dr. Anderson who examined the elbow and continued with his penis, hernia and prostate checks," he wrote. "I found it strange that I needed a penis and hernia check ... plus a rubber glove check for when my elbow had dislocated, but I never really gave it much thought."

Deluca said he talked with a football player who lived near him.

"Somehow, the football player started talking about Dr. 'Drop Your Drawers' Anderson," Deluca wrote. "To put it mildly, I was shocked. The football player related how he went in for something like a badly bruised shoulder and got 'the glove.' AKA, prostate exam."

When his elbow began dislocating during the season, officials in the athletic training department taped his elbow but his left hand was "swollen like a red balloon" because of the taping. He was told to go see Anderson.

"No way was that going to happen," Deluca wrote. "I didn't go back to see Dr. Anderson and I quit getting my arm taped and therefore spent the rest of the wrestling season trying to keep my elbow from dislocating."

After the season ended, he went home for the summer and Johannesen sent him a letter that referenced him "wasting" his junior year. The letter was even sent to his high school wrestling coach.

Deluca was mad, and wrote back an angry letter, leaving little out.

"I mentioned my elbow dislocating," he wrote. "The bed wetting. The trouble sleeping I was having. I mentioned Dr. Drop Your Drawers Anderson in that letter."

The coach took away his scholarship and removed him from the team.

Canham is deceased.

Deluca told police that he had to hire a lawyer to get his scholarship back, though he did not return to the wrestling squad.

For two and a half months after the ex-wrestler sent his letter, it languished in a staff member's "work pile" at the Office of Institutional Equity before being given to police to investigate.

Police then aggressively investigated the allegations, only to have them go months without a review by prosecutors, documents show.

Deluca's letter, along with UM police interviews with other victims, came to light last week after The News began asking questions about allegations lodged in August by Robert Julian Stone, a UM alum who alleged Anderson grabbed Stone’s hand and used it to fondle the doctor’s genitals during an exam in 1971.

