Brighton — Police on Friday released a sketch of a man sought for approaching women and being aggressive.

Officials asked the public for help to identify him.

Brighton police are asking the public for help to find a man who has allegedly approached a couple of women and acted aggressively with them. (Photo: Facebook)

"This composite drawing was done yesterday and shown to another victim where she confirmed it looked like the subject with her only adding he may have a larger bump on his nose," they said in a post on the department's Facebook page. "Both victims confirmed he has rotting yellow teeth that is noticeable right away."

Anyone who can identify the man should call Brighton Police Detective Mike Arntz at (810) 844-5137 or leave an anonymous tip on the department's website.

On Wednesday, police said they were investigating a Tuesday incident that involved a man trying to get into a woman's parked car as she was in it. The woman drove away and reported the incident to police.

A week before that, a homeless man approached another woman to ask her for money.

