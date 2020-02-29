Lansing — The pool of applicants reviewed so far for the state’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is largely white, male and over the age of 45, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office.

Still, the state is buoyed by the 6,000 applications, 3,000 of which have been processed, because it ensures large pools across all demographics to choose from for the commission.

The imbalanced pool of applicants for a commission that is required to be representative isn’t exactly unexpected. State officials said they have enough applications to ensure equal representation in the selection of 200 semifinalists this summer.

Buy Photo Stephen Blann, a CPA with Rehmann LLC, prepares to randomly select 250,000 Michigan residents who will be sent applications to participate in the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (Photo: Beth LeBlanc/The Detroit News)

“We know that the process itself was created in expectation of addressing any imbalances that there may be,” said Benson spokesman Jake Rollow.

All the same, he said, “we wanted to share the data ahead of the June 1 deadline in part so that people across the state could look at it and, if they feel like their community is not represented, then maybe they’ll apply.”

Benson’s office is asking for public comment on a weighted selection formula that would ensure diversity among the semifinalists even with lower numbers in certain demographic categories.

The weighted formula to select 200 semifinalists complies with part of the constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2018, requiring the semifinalist pool to “mirror the geographic and demographic makeup of the state.”

Of the 3,000 applications the state has processed so far, more than 80% are from individuals over the age of 45, 85% of applicants are white and 61% are male.

Michigan is 79% white and 50% male, according to the Census Bureau.

Applicants for the 13-member commission, which will be made up of four Democrats, four Republicans and five unaffiliated members, have identified themselves as about 51% unaffiliated, 35% Democratic and 14% Republican.

The largest number of applications came from the Lower Peninsula, particularly Southeast and West Michigan. In the Upper Peninsula, no county so far has exceeded more than 25 applications, with the exception of Marquette County’s 31 submissions.

Applications for the commission close June 1. The applications will be whittled down through the weighted formula to 200 by July 1, and legislators will have their chance to strike up to 20 individuals up until Aug.1. The names and applications of the 200 semi-finalists will be posted publicly to ensure the public can raise concerns about a specific candidate to their legislators, Rollow said.

The final 13 will be selected randomly from the pools of Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated semifinalists by Sept. 1.

A third party company, Rehmann LLC, has been hired by the state to develop weighted selection software that ensures the group of 200 reflects the state’s age, race, sex, geography and ethnicity by giving added weight to some applications.

“For example, if the Michigan population is 51% female, but only 40% of the submitted applications are from females, then applications from females will be given additional weight,” a state release said.

Comments on the proposed weighting formula can be submitted to redistricting@michigan.gov through March 27.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/02/29/redistricting-applicants-so-far-largely-white-male-over-45/4903020002/