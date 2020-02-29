As the United States continues to combat the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, no confirmed cases of the disease have been in Michigan, at least for now.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement on Saturday that test results of an Oakland County resident came back negative as the department made its first in-state test for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Based on the patient's symptoms and no other known source of the illness, healthcare professionals suspected coronavirus. A specimen was collected and sent to the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories, which confirmed the sampling's test results, according to the release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its testing criteria on Thursday, which led to the Oakland County patient being tested, the release said.

"I am pleased that the process for testing at our state laboratory is working well, and that we were able to get this result within hours," said Dr, Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health at MDHHS. "While the current risk to the general public in the U.S. is low, we expect to see more cases, including cases where we are uncertain of the source of their infection."

The agency said it will not provide additional information about the Oakland County patient's health status or location, citing privacy reasons.

To date, 22 cases of coronavirus have been identified in the U.S., including the first death Saturday in Washington state. There are some cases where the exact source of the infection is unknown, according to the release.

On Saturday, U.S. officials also elevated its travel advisory to regions of Italy and South Korea and implemented a travel ban to Iran. The U.S. will also restrict entrance into the country for foreign nationals who have traveled to Iran in the past 14 days, according to the release.

MDHHS says symptoms may take anywhere from 2-14 days after initial exposure to start showing and include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

In recent weeks, five Michigan patients were sent to the CDC for testing, all of which returned negative for the virus.

Further updates will be posted to Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

