Detroit — February 2020 was both warmer and snowier than the average February in southeast Michigan, said National Weather Service meteorologist Kyle Klein.

National Weather Service data says the average temperature for February 2020 in Detroit was 30.1 degrees, a full two degrees higher than the historical average. Last month, both February's high average temperature, 36.6, and its average low, 23.5, were above normals of 35.2 and 21 degrees.

While Klein said the numbers haven't yet been crunched to determine February's place in history, it might crack the top-20 warmest once it does.

February had four days that were 10 degrees warmer than the historical average for those dates, including Feb. 2, which was 17 degrees warmer, and Feb. 3, which was 15 degrees warmer. Only one day, Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, was more than 10 degrees colder than the average for that date. The 12.5 degree day that Friday was 15 degrees cooler than normal.

A tree budded in Troy on Mar. 1, 2020. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The 14.7 inches of snowfall for February were 4 inches more than the monthly average of 10, but even so wouldn't be nearly enough snow to reach top-20 status, Klein said.

March 2020 is off to a warm start. Sunday's high is expected to reach about 47 in Detroit, Klein said. There could be some light rainfall Sunday night.

The entire work week is expected to reach the 40s, except for Thursday, when a high in the low-50s is expected.

While Klein declined to speculate as to whether this marks the end of winter weather for 2020, he did say, "It's a pretty good bet we're moving into more of a springtime pattern" as the month that contains the start of spring begins.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/03/01/pretty-good-bet-spring-has-arrived-detroit-after-warm-snowy-february/4922242002/