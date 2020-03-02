Sterling Heights — The Michigan State Police Crime Laboratory in Sterling Heights is scheduled to close in April, potentially affecting thousands of cases and dozens of police agencies it serves.

The change has been under discussion for some time, said State Police spokeswoman Shanon Banner, who stressed the closure “is not financially motivated” and will improve service.

“It is part of efforts to improve efficiencies, consolidate services, bolster existing units at other laboratories and reduce turnaround times for customers,” Banner said, noting with the closure State Police will still operate seven forensic labs to service 83 counties across Michigan.

Banner said shutting down the Sterling Heights lab in April will allow for “more robust staffing in the Controlled Substances and Biology disciplines in southeast Michigan.” She said relocating staff to the Detroit facility of the Controlled Substances Unit "will double in size and biological analysis will be added to the location.”

Police across southeast Michigan have used the Sterling Heights lab on Merrill Road for more than three decades to analyze everything from ballistics and fingerprints to blood and other fluids used as DNA evidence in pending investigations and court cases.

The forensic lab's First Lt. Robert May said in 2018 it processed more than 3,500 cases for over 70 police agencies.

“Some lab work has been phased out over the past year,” May said. “Everything will be transferred to the Detroit lab: personnel, equipment and evidence.”

Some law enforcement leaders, such as Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer, are not surprised at the news of the closure, but he isn't happy.

“I just received a letter on this today but had a conversation with the colonel several weeks ago and he told me this was coming,” said Dwyer, whose department — outside of the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office — is the largest police agency in Macomb County.

“I don’t want to be negative but frankly, I am concerned,” Dwyer said. “We have already been sending our DNA to the Oakland County (Sheriff’s) lab because there is a dramatic difference in the turnaround time in their analyzing evidence — weeks, rather than months. And I don’t know if anyone is certain how long it is going to take to get the Detroit lab fully operational.

“I think what you might see is more departments sending their evidence to Oakland County to be tested, and the question is going to be if they will be large enough to handle it or will be overwhelmed.”

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has had its own forensic lab since the 1970s, said Undersheriff Michael McCabe. With a budget of $5.7 million and 24 employees, it became fully accredited in 2011 and added DNA accreditation in 2017.

“Sheriff Bouchard made a point of asking all of the police chiefs in the county on what their needs were from the department and they all said forensic assistance,” McCabe said. “He made it a priority to set up a lab and made good and delivered his promise.”

The lab processes more than 54,000 cases annually, he said. The Oakland County lab has done work for 91 police agencies, including the 41 agencies within the county.

“We get work from outside the county but prioritize everything. Violent crime gets the quickest attention, and property crimes can actually lag several months,” McCabe said.

He listed turnaround times for several activities. Firearms are done in one day, with prints in one month. Chemistry takes a week, while biology testing is done within 45 days.

McCabe said it is still to be determined how much additional work could be handled by the Oakland County lab but there are no plans to limit the acceptance of outside work.

Some Macomb County police agencies are optimistic that losing their current lab will not be a problem.

Detective Sgt. Eric Ehrler of the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said “the only impact this (closure) will cause is an extra 20-minute drive for evidence to get to a lab at a different location.

“We are being told that this will actually speed up the turnaround time.”

