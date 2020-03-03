Three professional Ultimate Frisbee players died in a car crash Saturday on Interstate 96 en route to a team practice in Detroit, authorities said.

Drew Piet, Kevin Coulter and Michael Cannon died after the 2005 Toyota Camry they were riding in was rear-ended while they were eastbound on I-96 in Ionia County.

The crash occurred at 7 p.m. when traffic was slowed due to another crash further up the freeway, police said. A 2018 Honda CR-V driven by a 34-year-old man from Detroit failed to slow down, striking the three men's car, which then struck a 2019 Jeep Compass.

The men were traveling from Grand Rapids to Detroit, where they played for the American Ultimate Disc League team Detroit Mechanix.

Detroit Mechanix 2020 Team (Photo: Instagram)

Piet, 28, of Grand Rapids, was driving the Camry and died of his injuries at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Cannon, 24, of Harbor Springs, was the front seat passenger and died at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. Coulter, 29, of Grand Rapids, was sitting in the rear seat and was killed immediately in the collision, police said.

Michigan State Police said speeding and inattention are believed to be factors in the crash.

The three other occupants from the other vehicles suffered non-lifethreatning injuries and were treated by medics at the scene.

"As a community, we are all still in shock at the unfair passing of these remarkable individuals, and would like to offer as much help and support as we can to the families and players that have been (affected) by this terrible tragedy," the Grand Rapids Ultimate Board of Directors said in a statement.

Michael Cannon (Photo: GoFundMe)

A memorial for Cannon will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Crossfit Liminary Gym in Grand Rapids. Cannon was an active athlete and had celebrated coaching his first CrossFit class the day before the crash.

A memorial was held Monday at MSA Woodland, an indoor practicing facility in Grand Rapids, for the three players. Family members and players also lined the halls of a Lansing hospital earlier in the day to pay their respects to Piet.

"The outpouring of support … is amazing," said Marie Bongiovanni, Piet’s mother. "I had no idea that this was such a family, and I’m so glad that Drew was a part of this family."

The Associated Press contributed.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/03/03/3-detroit-ultimate-frisbee-players-die-96-crash/4940942002/