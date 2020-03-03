Ann Arbor — Police are investigating a Monday night crash between a car and a house.

The incident happened in the area of Carhart and Anderson, according to officials. The area is near the intersection of East Stadium Boulevard and Packard.

None of the home's occupants were hurt and the driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, they said.

