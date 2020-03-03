The coronavirus outbreak has sparked alarm and reshaped the daily routines of millions of people as the number of cases rises around the world and authorities work to stop its spread.

The outbreak continues to wane in China, where the virus was first detected in December. Clusters of disease have emerged in South Korea, Italy and Iran, and the virus has turned up for the first time in New York and New Hampshire, and Moscow and Berlin as well as Latvia, Indonesia, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, Jordan and Portugal.

Jay Butler, deputy director for Infectious Diseases addresses the media about response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirusas as Senior Advisor Ed Rouse looks on, at the Emergency Operations Center inside The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. (Photo: John Amis, AP)

The worldwide death toll topped 3,000, and the number of cases tops 89,000 in about 70 countries.

Here's what you need to know about virus and the scope of the crisis.

Q: What is a coronavirus?

A: The World Health Organization defines coronaviruses as a large family of viruses that can cause illness in animals or humans. Several are known to cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). The most recently discovered coronavirus causes coronavirus disease COVID-19.

The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerges from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (Photo: NIAID-RML)

What are the symptoms?

Fever, tiredness and dry cough are among the most common, while aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat and diarrhea can occur. People who have been diagnosed have reported symptoms that may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. Some people become infected but fail to develop symptoms and don't feel unwell.

How is it spread?

Through small droplets from the nose or mouth when a person with COVID-19 coughs or exhales. Other people then catch COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth. Some spread is possible before people show symptoms, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How many cases have been reported in the United States and in Michigan?

The Associated Press reported Monday that new diagnoses in several states pushed the tally of COVID-19 cases past 100, and New Hampshire reported its first case, raising the total of affected states to 11. Seattle officials announced four more deaths, bringing the total in the U.S. to six.

The Centers for Disease Control website on Monday listed 43 cases, with 17 hospitalized and two dead. But the figures did not include people who returned to the U.S. via State Department-chartered flights.

In Michigan, there were no positive cases through Feb. 29. Six cases have tested negative, including three in Washtenaw County, one in Macomb, and two in Oakland. At least 360 have been referred for assessment and/or monitoring.

What are the symptoms that determine whether someone is tested for the coronavirus?

►Any person who had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient within 14 days of the symptom onset and has a fever or lower respiratory illness, such as a cough or shortness of breath.

►Any individual with a fever and lower respiratory illness (such as a cough or shortness of breath) requiring hospitalization as well as a history of travel from the five countries with widespread community transmission — China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea — within 14 days of symptom onset.

►Any person with a fever, a severe acute lower respiratory illness (such as pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome) requiring hospitalization, without an alternative explanatory diagnosis (such as influenza) and no source of exposure has been identified.

Does a cure exist?

There are no proven treatments. In China, scientists have been testing a combination of HIV drugs against the new coronavirus, as well as an experimental drug named remdesivir that was in development to fight Ebola. In the U.S., the University of Nebraska Medical Center also began testing remdesivir in some Americans who were found to have COVID-19 after being evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan.

It’s not clear how quickly such studies will answer whether any of the drugs help.

President Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet have met at the White House with executives of 10 pharmaceutical companies to learn ways to speed the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus.

How can I protect myself from infection?

►Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time. If soap is not available, use hand sanitizer.

►Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing. Avoid contact with people who are sick and stay at least 3 feet away from someone coughing or wheezing. Stay home if you are sick.

Further, U.S. Reps. Debbie Dingell and Paul Mitchell are recommending people avoid handshakes.

Bump, don’t shake! With Coronavirus spreading, @RepPaulMitchell and I are doing our part to stop the spread of the flu, the common cold and yes, the Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/gOoDIh6625 — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) March 2, 2020

Should I cancel a trip?

The CDC provides recommendations on postponing or canceling travel called travel notices, which are based on assessment of the potential health risks involved with traveling to certain areas. A list of destinations is available here.

Any other measures to prevent the spread or analyze the impact?

The CDC recently broadened its guidelines for who should be tested for the new virus to include people with symptoms but without a travel history to virus hot zones. More testing will bring more confirmed cases, experts said, but they cautioned that does not mean the virus is gaining speed. Instead, the testing is likely to reveal a picture of the virus’ spread that was previously invisible.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, accompanied by members of the coronavirus task force, meet with pharmaceutical executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, March 2, 2020, in Washington. (Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP)

Democratic and Republican aides in the U.S. say negotiations on a bipartisan, emergency $7 billion to $8 billion measure to battle the new coronavirus are almost complete. The measure appears on track to be unveiled as early as Tuesday, and the hope is to speed it quickly through the House and Senate by the end of the week.

The measure would finance federal and state response efforts, fund the federal government’s drive to develop and produce a vaccine, and offer Small Business Administration disaster loans to help businesses directly affected by the growing coronavirus crisis.

In Michigan, activation of the State Emergency Operations Center is among many efforts across state government to prepare for a potential spread of the disease. The center is staffed by emergency managers from every state department, who gathered there Friday morning to coordinate Michigan's response.

Information is available on the state website.

Source: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Associated Press

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/03/03/coronavirus-virus-what-to-know/4935958002/