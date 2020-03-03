The Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation, or SMART, the Metro Detroit suburban bus line, has extended the contract of general manager John Hertel through April 2022, it announced Tuesday.

Hertel has been the general manager of SMART since 2010; prior to that, he was CEO of the Regional Transit Coordinating Council. He has served as chairman of both the Wayne and Macomb county board of commissioners.

Buy Photo SMART General Manager John C. Hertel in 2018. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Hertel's extension was approved unanimously, a statement from SMART said.

Prior to joining the transit world, Hertel was general manager for the Michigan State Fair from 1993 to 2006, and had a four-decade run chairing the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Board of Commissioners.

Hertel has urged Wayne and Oakland county communities that opt out of SMART services to reconsider that decision. Macomb County has opted in. In 2018, a SMART millage in Macomb County passed by just 39 votes.

More: SMART millage officially passes in Macomb Co. — by 39 votes

No place else in America, Hertel wrote in a 2015 letter to leaders of the opt-out communities in Wayne and Oakland, "has this option to dilute or reduce services, except here."

In January 2018, SMART rolled out its so-called FAST service — Frequent Affordable Safe Transit — on the Woodward, Michigan Avenue and Gratiot corridors. FAST buses make fewer stops, an enticement to get commuters in car-loving Metro Detroit to try out buses instead. Since FAST buses started running, weekday ridership on Woodward has increased by 96%, on Michigan Avenue by 68%, and on Gratiot by 40%, according to SMART data. Ridership is up 20% systemwide.

Last year, SMART and the Detroit Department of Transportation, the bus line for the city of Detroit, collaborated to allow for a common payment system called DART.

More: DART payment system offers Metro Detroit bus riders smoother, cheaper service

SMART averages more than 30,000 riders per day.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/03/03/smart-extends-gm-john-hertels-contract-through-april-2022/4937160002/