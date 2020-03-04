Ypsilanti — Shameka Baker, the 37-year-old Michigan prisoner who died after overdosing on fentanyl in November, was administered naloxone, the opioid antidote, after being found unresponsive, but was pronounced brain dead, according to her autopsy.

Baker, an inmate at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti, was found unresponsive in her cell at 10 a.m. Nov. 4, just 10 minutes after "she was reportedly seen to be normal," the autopsy says.

Prison officials administered naloxone, which reverses opioid overdoses.

Despite that, she was "found to be pulseless" before medics transported her to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital with pulseless electrical activity cardiac arrest, a heart rhythm disorder, hypotension, hypothermia and global anoxic brain injury, which is a lack of oxygen to the brain.

She would never wake up again, and was pronounced dead two days later, at 3:33 p.m. on Nov. 6. Her autopsy was conducted the next day.

Baker's eight-page autopsy was obtained Wednesday by The Detroit News through a Freedom of Information Act request to the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl can be 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. While it can be prescribed, in patches or lozenges, "most recent cases of fentanyl-related harm, overdose, and death in the U.S. are linked to illegally made fentanyl," the CDC says.

"Roughly 28,400 people died from overdoses involving synthetic opioids other than methadone in 2017," according to the CDC. That includes fentanyl.

Fentanyl overdoses (Photo: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Synthetic opioids such as fentanyl are now responsible for the vast majority of opioid overdoses in Michigan. In 2000, Michigan had 183 fatal opioid overdoses, and 17, or 9%, were with synthetics. But in 2018, when 2,036 people died of opioid overdoses, 1,556 of those deaths, or 76%, were from synthetics.

A blood test taken during the autopsy found that Baker had 3.1 nanograpms of fentanyl in her system.

Both the Michigan Department of Corrections and Michigan State Police are investigating the events preceding Baker's death, including how she got fentanyl in prison.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer convened an opioids task force last year, with the goal of cutting opioid deaths in half within five years.

Increasingly, prisoners and jail inmates nearing the end of their stays are being offered a combination of medication, therapy and peer support to stay off drugs after their time is served. Of the almost 18,000 referrals to medication-assisted treatment in Michigan in 2018, 20 percent involved people in corrections settings.

