Lansing — A federal court invalidated Michigan's Medicaid work requirements on Wednesday, vacating the U.S. government's 2018 approval of the policy imposed by Republican legislative leaders.

The United States District Court for the District of Columbia issued the order eight days after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration asked for an "expedited decision," citing a three-judge U.S. Court of Appeals panel's unanimous ruling against similar work requirements in Arkansas.

The order came as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was planning to send a notice March 10 "to more than 80,000 individuals" who didn't comply with the work requirements in January, according to the a court filing last week

In the Arkansas case, the U.S. Court of Appeals said "the principal objective" of Medicaid was "providing health care coverage” and that work requirements lacked legal authorization, according to the Associated Press.

"The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia recently struck down a law just like Michigan’s," Whitmer said in a statement last week. "Since it’s inevitable that the courts will also find Michigan’s work requirements unlawful, we should not move forward with implementation."

A Michigan Senate Appropriations subcommittee is scheduled to hold a hearing on the work requirements at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Amber McCann, a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, noted that the court ruling focused on the federal government's approval of the work requirements.

"The court didn't specifically rule to the substance of Michigan's law," McCann said.

In November, four Michigan residents filed a federal complaint against Alex Azar, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the department itself and Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The lawsuit alleged that members of President Donald Trump's administration acted outside their administrative authority when they approved a set of conditions on beneficiaries of Michigan's Medicaid expansion program.

Michigan's Medicaid expansion program, known as the Healthy Michigan Plan, has more than 600,000 beneficiaries. Michigan lawmakers and Republican then-Gov. Rick Snyder approved the program in 2013, extending Medicaid coverage to those with incomes at or below 133% of the federal poverty level, which is about $33,000 for a family of four.

In June 2018, the GOP-controlled Michigan Legislature approved work requirements for individuals enrolled in the Healthy Michigan Plan, and Snyder signed it into law. The policy requires able-bodied adults participating in the program to work 80 hours a month, get job training or pursue formal education to keep their health coverage.

Shirkey, who has championed the law, has said the work requirements would improve the lives of Healthy Michigan Plan recipients while keeping the program financially sustainable for the state as federal subsidies decline.

The work requirements took effect at the start of this year. However, Healthy Michigan participants who weren't exempt from the requirements had to fail to meet them for three months before losing coverage.

The state's plan to send a notice on March 10 would have informed affected recipients that they would lose coverage "if they do not report community engagement requirements for February and March," the filing said.

Robert Gordon, director of the Department of Health and Human Services, had previously predicted that more than 100,000 people could eventually lose their coverage because of the work requirements.

Under Michigan's program, disabled residents, pregnant women, full-time students, children and one parent in a household with a child under the age of 6 years are exempt from the work requirements.

