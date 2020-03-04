Extending a trend from last year and the start of 2020, the Great Lakes remained at or above record levels in February, officials reported this week.

The latest U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District monthly report showed Lakes Superior as well as Michigan and Huron, which are counted as one body of water, surpassed their February record-high mean levels previously set in 1986.

No relief is in sight, as forecasters expect the lakes to remain high well into 2020 and perhaps longer.

The figures last month were 602.49 feet and 581.53 feet, respectively, compared to 602.46 and 581.07 reached 33 years earlier, the corps said.

At 573.82 feet, Lake Erie also beat its previous February record high of 573.43 set in 1987, the corp's report found.

Lake St. Clair was 576.74, just shy of the record 576.77 notched in February 1986. Lake Ontario reached 246.46, below the 246.95 record set the same month in 1952.

Meanwhile, all of the lakes were at higher levels than February 2019, according to the corps.

Buy Photo Retaining walls begin to crumble along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Shelby. (Photo: Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News)

This year's marks were despite "a fairly dry month" throughout the Great Lakes basin as well as below-average precipitation, officials wrote.

That also was after Lakes Michigan-Huronsaw highs for January that eclipsed marks set in 1987. Lake Superior surpassed a record high set in 1986, officials said.

"The warmer-than-normal temperatures in January led to greater runoff and reduced evaporation across much of the Great Lakes basin," the Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement last month.

Water levels on lakes Erie and Superior set records for four months straight going into the fall. Lake St. Clair also set all-time highs for several consecutive months.

Last month, during the state's first High Water Coordinating Summit in Lansing to discuss how to handle the costs associated with rising waters, eroding shorelines and detriments to agriculture and property, officials said Michigan had the wettest 12 to 60 months in recorded history.

Rising water levels in Michigan have prompted state, federal and local officials to discuss ways to prepare for their effects and repair damages, especially for infrastructure such as roads.

The high water has been wreaking havoc across the Great Lakes, which are bursting at the seams less than a decade after bottoming out. The sharp turnabout is fueled by the region’s wettest period in more than a century that scientists say is likely connected to the warming climate.

The toll is extensive: homes and businesses flooded, roads and sidewalks crumbled, beaches washed away, parks were rendered unusable. Docks that boats previously couldn’t reach because the water was too shallow now are submerged.

The high levels might not be disappearing anytime soon. The Army Corps of Engineers said the trend is expected to continue into the spring and summer.

"Lake Superior continued its seasonal decline in February, declining 3 inches from January to February, and it is forecast to continue its decline in March before beginning its seasonal rise," the group said in the monthly report.

"Lakes Michigan-Huron and St. Clair declined less than an inch from January to February, but are forecast to resume their seasonal rise in March or April. Lake Erie rose 4 inches and Ontario rose 3 inches from January to February and both lakes are forecast to continue their seasonal rise through the spring."

Detroit News wire services contributed.

