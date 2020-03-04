An interim leader for Michigan's economic development agency has been recommended by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who also on Wednesday recommended creating a new chief operating officer position and naming a chief information officer.

Whitmer wants her chief strategist Mark Burton to lead the Michigan Economic Development Corp. in the interim following the retirement of CEO Jeff Mason, who was appointed under Gov. Rick Snyder in 2017. The MEDC board said it will conduct a nationwide search over the next few months to select a permanent replacement. The agency is charged with attracting business to the state and allocating financial incentives.

Mark Burton (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

A new state chief operating officer position is being created to manage cabinet affairs and administrative functions within the executive office. Whitmer has selected Tricia Foster, director of the Department of Technology, Management and Budget, for the role. Foster will start April 1.

And Whitmer has appointed Brom Stibitz, chief deputy director of the DTMB, to be the state's chief information officer. Stibitz will manage all aspects of cybersecurity and information technology across state government.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/03/04/gretchen-whitmer-appoints-medc-ceo-michigan-leadership-roles/4956794002/