Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has received a criminal complaint from a Michigan State University student who alleges she was raped by three former basketball players in 2015.

“I can confirm that we have received the file from the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office, but beyond that we will not comment on the status of the file,” Nessel spokeswoman Kelly Rossman-McKinney said in a statement.

Buy Photo Michigan State University student Bailey Kowalski, 22, with her mother Robin Kowalski, father David Kowalski and brother Hunter Kowalski looking on, speaks during a press conference in East Lansing. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office and the Lansing Township Police Department forwarded the case to Nessel's office last month.

Bailey Kowalski revealed in April 2019 that she is the MSU student identified as "Jane Doe" who is suing the university in federal court over the alleged sexual assault, claiming that university officials discouraged her from reporting it.

According to the suit, Kowalski was told by MSU Counseling Center staff that if she went forward with her claims, “she would be swimming with some really big fish.”

According to her lawsuit, on the morning of April 12, 2015, most of the MSU basketball team arrived at Harper's Bar after the team had returned to East Lansing earlier in the week after being eliminated from the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament by Duke University.

Kowalski was approached by members of the basketball team, who bought her drinks and invited her back to an apartment party, according to the lawsuit.

Kowalski had a "hard time holding on to her glass even though she had not had a lot to drink," according to the lawsuit.

When they arrived at the off-campus apartment, there was no party and three student-athletes took turns raping her in a bedroom, according to the lawsuit.

