A Michigan State Police traffic stop hit a jackpot.

The troopers pulled over a driver Tuesday on Interstate 75 in Monroe County, officials said. In a search of the car, they found about $40,000 in cash.

Michigan State Police Tuesday seized about $40,000 in cash from a driver during a traffic stop in Monroe County. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

The driver, a 33-year-old man from another state, was not arrested and troopers continue to investigate, they said.

Officials said the driver, a 33-year-old man, is not from Michigan and was not arrested. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

