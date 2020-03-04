Detroit — The first lawsuit against the University of Michigan involving sexual abuse allegations against the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court by a former wrestler who claims the physician abused him on at least 35 occasions in the 1980s.

The lawsuit is the first of 10 expected to be filed by former UM athletes who were allegedly abused by Anderson, according to David Shea of the Shea Law Firm in Southfield.

The suits will be filed individually in the next few days by former UM wrestlers, football and hockey players.

"We've got to get to the bottom of how a sexual predator was demoted by the university in 1980 from head of the University Health Service to become the sole physician for the athletic department," said Shea.

"UM knew that this doctor was abusing patients and they chose instead of terminating him to foist him on the athletic department and require its student athletes to see him, and we need to get to the bottom of that," he said. "Right now, U of M is not giving any answers on that issue. "

In response to the suit, UM officials restated an apology given by President Mark Schlissel last month when allegations began to emerge against Anderson.

"We can't comment other than to deeply apologize for the harm caused by Robert E. Anderson," said UM spokeswoman Kim Broekhuizen. "We recognize the enormous strength and courage it takes for survivors to come forward and share their stories."

She added that UM continues to encourage those who have been harmed by Anderson, or who have evidence of his misconduct, to come forward.

"It’s important that the University of Michigan hear your voices," she said. "We also want those who have been affected by Robert Anderson to have access to confidential support and counseling. The university is offering counseling services at no personal cost to anyone affected by Anderson."

Broekhuizen also gave a telephone number for UM's outside investigators, Steptoe & Johnson, 202-419-5162, and an email: UofM@steptoe.com.

But Shea said UM's offer of counseling and reports to its outside investigators is a distraction.

"It distracts from the real questions as to how this physician ever got into the athletic department, where he ... systematically sexually molested male student athletes."

The anonymous plaintiff, who attended UM as an undergraduate from 1984-89 under an athletic scholarship, alleges Anderson "assaulted and abused (him) on at least 35 occasions, or 70 total acts of nonconsensual anal penetration and genital fondling."

Robert E. Anderson, from a retirement announcement. (Photo: University of Michigan)

"Several times while Plaintiff was a UM student seeking medical care, Anderson sexually assaulted, abused, and molested Plaintiff ... under the guise of medical treatment," according to the suit, filed on the former student-athlete's behalf by the Mike Cox Law firm in Livonia.

"UM is responsible for Plaintiff’s damages stemming from Anderson’s sexual assaults on UM’s campus, as UM placed vulnerable student athletes, like Plaintiff, in Anderson’s care despite knowing he was a sexual predator."

Anderson was director of the University Health Service who later became the team physician for the Athletic Department during a career at UM that lasted from 1968 to 2003.

Anderson died in 2008.

Many law firms have lined up to represent men with allegations against Anderson.

But the John Doe suit is the first to be filed against the university.

The complaint alleges Anderson began assaulting the former student in fall 1984 when he arrived on campus as a 17-year-old freshman and saw the doctor for a required exam for him to participate in the wrestling program.

“The assaults — including nonconsensual and digital penetration and genital fondling and manipulation — continued while he was an undergraduate student from 1984 to 1989,” according to the suit.

“While Plaintiff attended UM and participated on the wrestling team as an undergraduate, he saw Anderson approximately 10 times a year (or 50 times over the course of his career) for physicals, various medical issues, including mat herpes (a common skin condition for wrestlers), fractured nose (multiple times), a cyst, ankle and knee injuries, and common colds and flus," the complaint alleges.

Further, the lawsuit states: "Plaintiff files this case anonymously because of the extremely sensitive nature of the case as Plaintiff was a victim of sexual assault, and the suit will require disclosure of information 'of the utmost intimacy.' Plaintiff is therefore entitled to protect his identity in this public filing by not disclosing his name."

