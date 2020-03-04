Whole Foods Market is recalling chile chicken tamales in 24 states including Michigan because it says the product contains undeclared milk.

The Whole Foods brand of chicken tamales does not list milk as an allergen on the label. Those with severe allergies or sensitivities to milk pose the risk of "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction" if they consume the product, according to Whole Foods.

The tamales were available for purchase in plastic containers, packaged or frozen, in family-style meal kits as well as the self-serve hot bar and the chef's case.

Anyone who has purchased the tamales can bring a valid receipt into Whole Foods and receive a full refund.

The other states that have been issued a recall are Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

