Warren — Art Van will begin the liquidation process as it moves toward closing all of its company-owned stores, the company announced Thursday.

Art Van's company-owned footprint is in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Ohio.

"Despite our best efforts to remain open, the Company's brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment," said Diane Charles, Art Van Furniture spokeswoman, in a statement.

Buy Photo Art Van Furniture in Livonia. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

"We recognize the extraordinary retail, community and philanthropic legacies that Art Van Furniture has built for decades in the community."

Charles declined further comment Thursday morning.

More: Art Van Furniture explores sale, possible bankruptcy

Boston-based Thomas H. Lee Partners bought Art Van in February 2017 for $550 million, a year before the death of founder Art Van Elslander in February 2018.

Eslander opened the first store in 1959. In 1990, Elslander wrote a personal check for $200,000 to save Detroit’s Thanksgiving parade. He died at 87 in February 2018.

More: Furniture retail giant Van Elslander dies at 87

After the sale, Art Van's new owner continued on as a supporter of the parade.

"That’s what we like to do," Charles told The News at the time.

Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company, which puts on America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit, called the news "a sad situation," seeing the company unwind just three years after being sold to new owners.

"The family does not own the company now and, you know, Art sold the company," Michaels said. "If you think about what Art and the family built over the years, it's an incredible, incredible job they had done. And now with the new group in control, this is a sad, sad situation."

Though Art Van was the presenting sponsor of the Thanksgiving parade, Michaels stressed that The Parade Company is "on solid ground."

"It's a substantial partnership," Michaels said. "We'll be talking with people to replace that, if need be, and go from there. But I just come back to the jobs and the effect that this has on so many lives and so many people."

Alex Calderone, managing director of the Calderone Advisory Group, a financial advisory and consultancy firm, offered a statement blaming the "private equity playbook" for Art Van's demise.

“Art Van is no different than any other brick & mortar retailer that has been impacted by the retail apocalypse and plans for an orderly wind down should not be surprising to anyone," Calderone's statement said.

"The private equity playbook, which almost always results in aggressive use of leverage which increases the risk of failure exponentially, has not worked out for other retailers in the past and didn’t serve Art Van well either. When an investment thesis doesn’t pan out, equity sponsors tend to cut their losses quickly."

Art Van operates 190 stores in nine states operating under brands including Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, Art Van Flooring, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress, Wolf Furniture and Gardiner Wolf Furniture.

In recent years, leadership has worked to reshape Art Van with a revamped website, and reorganized showroom floors with new collections and home accents including rugs and window treatments.

The going out of business sale will begin Friday.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @downi75

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/03/05/art-van-close-all-stores-start-going-out-business-sale-friday/4962367002/