Detroit— A man was found dead in Jackson early Wednesday after Michigan State Police and a local fire department responded to a call of a vehicle on fire.

Police said they received a call around 12:15 a.m. that a vehicle was burning on the 3400 block of of N. Sandstone.

The Sandstone Township fire department put the fire out and found a body inside the car after it was extinguished.

Police said the victim was a 32-year-old man from Elkhart, Indiana.Foul play is suspected, police say.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information that leads to an arrest. Those with information should call the Jackson Post Detective Bureau at 517-780-4580.

