A former University of Michigan hockey player and two football players filed lawsuits Thursday against UM and the Board of Regents, alleging officials failed to protect them from sexual abuse by the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson.

Dr. Robert E. Anderson. (Photo: Robert Kalmbach, Bentley Historical Library)

The three lawsuits come the day after the first lawsuit against UM was filed by a former wrestler who alleges UM officials knew Anderson had abused patients but allowed him to continue treating students as an athletic team physician.

"UM is responsible for Plaintiff’s damages stemming from Anderson’s sexual assaults on UM’s campus, as UM placed vulnerable student athletes, like Plaintiff, in Anderson’s care despite knowing he was a sexual predator," according to the suits, filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit by the Mike Cox Law Firm and the Shea Law Firm in Southfield.

Anderson, who died in 2008, worked for the university from 1968 to 2003, first as the director of the University Health Service and then as team physician for the UM Athletic Department.

The lawsuits say UM fired him in 1979 after receiving several complaints about Anderson, then moved the doctor to the Athletic Department.

"As physician for the Athletic Department, Anderson continued sexually assaulting male student athletes until he retired in 2003, many of whom were attending on scholarship playing for UM’s football, wrestling, and hockey teams," according to the lawsuits.

"To UM, the Athletic Department became the perfect place to hide Dr. Anderson’s past, present, and future sexual abuse of young men from public disclosure," said one of the lawsuits. "The fact Dr. Anderson was given free rein to abuse hundreds of male athletes with impunity was, in the end, a calculated risk worth taking by Defendants for the greater good of UM."

