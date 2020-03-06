Lansing — The Michigan Medicaid Program will waive copays and cost-sharing for testing and health care treatment related to coronavirus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday night, while a number of insurers said they will fully cover the cost of medically-necessary COVID-19 tests.

The insurers who will cover coronavirus testing and treatment costs for subscribers include Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network of Michigan, Priority Health, CVS Health, McLaren and Meridian.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media about the state's steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus at a Friday press conference at the Michigan Emergency Operations Center in Dimondale. (Photo: Malachi Barrett, AP)

“So far we have no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan, however we must take steps to ensure every Michigander has access to the care they need to combat the spread of this disease,” Whitmer said in a statement. “That’s why the State of Michigan is stepping up by waiving fees for testing and treatment associated with coronavirus."

Whitmer announced the creation of four task forces Tuesday to assess and prevent the spread of coronavirus in Michigan.

The task forces will address areas of concern in state operations, medical and human services, public schools and colleges, as well as the economic and business realms.

Michigan has no known cases of the disease. Meanwhile, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 14 Friday, with all but one victim in Washington state, while the number of infections swelled to more than 200, scattered across about half the states. Pennsylvania, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska reported their first cases.

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath

People wishing to avoid contracting or spreading the virus should avoid touching their mouth, nose or eyes; wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; cover their mouth and nose when coughing; and stay home if sick.

The latest information on the outbreak is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

Associated Press contributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/03/06/michigan-medicaid-many-insurers-cover-coronavirus-costs/4981783002/