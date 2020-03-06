The University of Michigan issued a statement Friday that apologized for the alleged sexual assaults of the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson — but it didn't address a key issue raised by the Michigan attorney general for an independent investigation to avoid "half-truths.”

"We are sorry for the pain caused by the failures of our beloved University," said the statement, attributed to UM President Mark Schlissel and the Board of Regents. "The allegations that have surfaced sadden and disgust us."

UM's statement follows two press conferences this week that included several men who alleged abuse by Anderson and several women who suffered abuse from Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar. Former Attorney General Mike Cox filed the first nine lawsuits against the university and said more are coming Friday.

All have demanded transparency and accountability regarding Anderson, who allegedly sexually assaulted men, athletes and others while he was the head of University Health Service and the team doctor for the Athletic Department between 1968-2003.

UM hired an independent law firm, Steptoe & Johnson, to do an independent investigation in Anderson.

On Thursday, the team of lawyers and women that took down Nassar at Michigan State also called for an investigation to be launched by Attorney General Dana Nessel's office. Nessel said that her team would take on the investigation b the university would have to commit to waive privilege so the full truth could be uncovered. Her office has been involved in an investigation of Nassar at MSU but 6,000 documents have not been released because of attorney-client privilege.

"When you conduct an investigation, you want to know that you haven’t left any stone unturned," Nessel said. "And what we discovered with MSU was there was no way to do that without them waiving privilege. So you’re getting half-truths.”

University officials did not immediately respond when asked if the university would waive privilege so Nessel could launch an investigation.

"We are profoundly grateful to our courageous alumni who have stepped forward to hold our University accountable," said the statement. "We stand committed to the thorough, independent and transparent investigation launched by an external firm into the disgraceful behavior that has been reported."

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/03/06/um-sorry-pain-caused-doctor-doesnt-address-ag-request/4973188002/