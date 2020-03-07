Lansing. – State officials say they want to help poor people avoid a driver’s license suspension for unpaid traffic tickets.

A federal appeals court last year rejected a challenge to the suspension policy. But the attorney general’s office said a line will be added to tickets and court forms, telling people to contact the local court to arrange an alternative if they can’t afford to pay a fine.

The language will be added no later than mid-February 2021.

“I am proud that we are working to stop penalizing poverty,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “There is a disconnect of logic in this law, and all Michiganders benefit when we make the justice system more fair.”

A task force that studied Michigan’s jail population recommends that licenses shouldn’t be suspended for reasons unrelated to safe driving.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/03/07/state-wins-lawsuit-license-suspensions/111406614/