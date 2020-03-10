Carl Rose, the founder of the Carl's Golfland shops, has died at age 91.

The company, which has locations in Bloomfield Hills and Plymouth Township, called him "one of the original pioneers in golf retail" when announcing the death in a Facebook post on Friday.

"He was a champion of the game of golf and everything it represents," the post said. "A true gentleman and father. He will be missed but his principles guide us daily as we carry on his legacy."

Carl Rose founded the business in 1958. (Photo: Carl's Golfland/Facebook)

Rose and his wife, Donna, launched the business by opening a small driving range in Pontiac in 1958, according to the company website.

In 1962, the original Carl’s Golfland location moved to Bloomfield Hills, where it grew to include a 43,000-square-foot store and a 15-acre practice facility, officials said. The Launch Pad, a fitting center, opened in 2012.

The second spot opened in Plymouth in 2000. It also has a full practice facility.

Carl's Golfland has earned recognition from what was Golf World magazine, and Rose has been credited with launching youth programs, according to the company website.

"Carl was involved and continued to work up until a couple months ago at Carl's Golfland," according to his obituary on the Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home website.

Survivors include children Barbara Rose, Paula Rose and Carl E. Rose; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, according to the obituary. He was predeceased by his wife Donna, daughter Christine Rose, great-granddaughter Sandra Webb, three brothers and two sisters.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, 5391 Highland Road, Waterford Township.

A memorial celebration is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at Central United Methodist Church, 3882 Highland, Waterford Township.

