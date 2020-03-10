A student at Hope College in Holland has shown flu-like symptoms and will be tested for coronavirus and isolated, school officials said.

College president Matthew Scogin said Monday in a message to students and staff that the school is closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak and assessing the potential impact on its campus community and operations.

Hope College's Graves Hall (Photo: Hope College)

"We want to emphasize that the individual has not been diagnosed with the virus at this point," the school said in a statement. "This action was taken out of an abundance of caution."

Officials said the student who may be infected notified the school's Health Center to report minimal flu-like symptoms and that he may have had off-campus exposure to the coronavirus.

As a precaution, the school said, the Ottawa County Department of Public Health gave the directive for the student to be tested and to be isolated.

"We are working with the student's roommate to take all recommended precautions and proactively monitor their health," school officials said.

They also said county health officials have not recommended any additional actions.

"Business will continue as normal; classes will proceed and offices will remain open," the statement said. "Any subsequent decision regarding college operations would be made in coordination with (county health officials)."

There have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

