Dearborn — A school in one of Michigan's largest K-12 districts is being closed in response to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Officials with the Dearborn Public Schools announced at a press conference Wednesday evening that a staffer at Whitmore-Bolles Elementary had been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The school will be closed until the staff member's test results are available, which could be as soon as Thursday, Superintendent Glenn Maleyko told reporters. He did not identify the person.

Whitmore-Bolles is being closed “out of an abundance of caution" but “we have no information right now that leads us to believe others should be concerned,” he said.

No other Dearborn Public School closings are planned at this time, the district said.

A contracted company with experience in handling communicable diseases will perform a deep cleaning at the closed elementary, the superintendent said.

Board President Hussein Berry said he was “extremely confident that the decision made today was the right decision.”

Inaya Soufan Shehab, a teacher and parent in the district who attended the press conference, agreed.

“It’s in the best interest of the parents, the students and the community,” she said.

Wayne County health officials are expected to give recommendations about the district’s next steps if the test results are positive.

Other K-12 districts in Michigan issued updates on how they are preparing for the impact of the virus now that it’s been confirmed in Michigan.

The Tri-County Alliance for Public Education, a coalition of K-12 school leaders, sent a letter Wednesday afternoon to state superintendent Michael Rice asking for guidance from the state Department of Education on how a potential short or long-term K-12 school shutdown would be handled by the state.

Robert McCann, executive director of the group, said districts are planning for potential disruptions to school activities should they become necessary.

McCann asked Rice and the Department of Education to address how it will handle standardized test requirements, such as M-STEP and MME, in the event of closures; whether schools will be required to provide breakfast and lunch services to some students during a shutdown; and how students that lack internet access at home will be given access to online learning programs.

"Educators are becoming increasingly concerned about the department's preparedness should health officials recommend temporary school closures due to the COVID-19 virus," McCann said.

Steve Matthews, superintendent of Novi Community Schools, said he is relying on medical professionals to guide Michigan districts in the event or need of school closures. But calls to cancel after-school activities, conferences, assemblies or student gatherings while continuing classes should be reconsidered, he said.

“If they think we should cancel after-school activities, then we should cancel schools,” Matthews said. “We have 2,000 students at our high school. They are in a closed environment for the entire day.”

Michigan's largest school district, Detroit Public Schools Community District, with more than 50,000 students, will remain open. DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti sent parents an email on Wednesday morning saying the district is not in a "position or need" to cancel school.

"As you know, 'online learning' is not an at scale option for the vast majority of our students and families," Vitti said. "However, as a district, we are committed to ensure your health and safety and that of our students."

Vitti said he has directed all custodial teams to expand cleaning and disinfection work to include frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, handles and light switches daily. Additional supplies of hand soap and disinfectant solutions were also ordered and soap levels are now checked more frequently throughout the day.

The district has already canceled all student study abroad trips for the spring/summer but is not discontinuing participation in ongoing sport/academic tournaments or spring sports/extracurricular activities, Vitti said.

Dennis McDavid, superintendent of Oakland County’s Berkley School District, sent parents a letter via email saying the district has been working with its administrative team to plan for the “what ifs” of potential school closures, event and performance cancellations, online learning and more.

“We are working on logistics for every possible scenario,” McDavid said. “We are concerned about every child and staff and lost learning opportunities especially for those students who may not have internet connectivity at home. We are also thinking through online learning for our elementary-aged children and how this may differ from our secondary students.”

“As we prepare for these scenarios, which we hope and pray we don’t have to implement, we are asking you to also think through a plan for your family in the event schools were to close,” McDavid said. “To be clear, if we were to close schools, it would be in consultation with the Oakland County Health Division.”

Lake Orion Community Schools will remain in session but has suspended field trips, activities, events outside the district, athletic competitions and parent-teacher conferences.

The Bloomfield Hills school district also has suspended all field trips, assemblies and performances involving participation by the general public. It has canceled all conferences scheduled through spring break in April. It plans to continue athletic and academic competitions.

