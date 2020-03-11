Detroit — The largest continuous gathering places in the city are the three 24-hour casinos, which draw thousands of customers a day.

MGM Grand Detroit says it hasn't seen a decrease in recent days, as coronavirus fears have amped up, but the company continues to monitor the national outbreak and has stepped up measures to ease customers' concerns.

The new Moneyline Sports Lounge at MGM Grand Detroit. (Photo: Tony Paul, Detroit News)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer confirmed late Tuesday night the first two diagnosed cases in the state, the 37th state to confirms cases.

"We follow all the CDC guidelines that have been issued, and we also have increased the cleaning protocols throughout the property," David Tsai, president and COO of MGM Grand Detroit, said Wednesday morning, ahead of a ceremony celebrating the launching of live sports betting in Michigan.

"We want to make sure we're being responsible and creating a safe environment."

More: All 25 Michigan casinos plan sports betting; here's when they'll start

MGM Grand Detroit has about 3,500 slot machines on its sprawling gaming floor, those buttons being pushed countless times a day.

Asked how often the machines, which are in close proximity of each other, are cleaned, Tsai said he "can't speak to specific protocols, but we are following all the guidelines."

Greektown has nearly 3,000 slot machines at its two-floor property, and it says it's increasing how often the machines are cleaned.

It has a statement on its website addressing coronavirus fears, saying, "We continue to closely monitor information from Michigan Department of Health & Human Services as well as the Centers for Disease Control."

Among the added measures Greektown says it's taking: increased fresh-air circulation, more frequent cleaning of restrooms, additional sanitation stations, increased cleaning of door handles, increased carpet cleaning and increased cleaning of elevator buttons.

Both MGM Grand and Greektown have advised employees to wash their hands on a regular basis.

"We are committed to working with public health agencies," Greektown said in its statement. "And will adjust our efforts as necessary."

MotorCity, with more than 2,700 slot machines, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from The Detroit News on Wednesday morning.

