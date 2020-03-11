After two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Michigan, and another suspected caselinked to Michigan State University, all in-person classes for MSU will be moved to online instruction only until at least April 20, university president Samuel Stanley said in a statement Wednesday morning.

"Early this morning we learned of an individual linked to our campus which the Ingham County Health Department is currently investigating and monitoring," Stanley wrote. "Due to this, we are now taking additional steps to keep our community safe."

The move makes Michigan State University one of the first in Michigan to suspend face-to-face classes, though many across the country have done so in response to the virus.

"It is our desire to be both proactive in keeping everyone healthy and safe, and also continue the important work of the university," Stanley wrote. "One of the best ways to prevent the spread of any viral disease is to limit contact and transmission of the virus."

MSU's decision comes after the announcement of Michigan's first two coronavirus cases from Wayne and Oakland counties were announced late Tuesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the state health department.

It also comes as another suspected case in Ingham County with a person linked to MSU. Details about the link were not immediately available on Wednesday morning.

Additionally, a Hope College student, who showed flu-like symptoms and is isolated, is also among 24 individuals that the state is awaiting coronavirus test results.

Stanley wrote and said that university officials will reevaluate the decision on an ongoing basis, and share any updates or modifications.

"During this time period, students doing purely remote work can return to their permanent place of residence and we strongly encourage this because there are advantages for social distancing," Stanley wrote. "But for those not able to go home, we will continue to fully support students in our residence halls and dining facilities. Regardless of where our students are, we encourage them to practice appropriate social distancing and enhanced preventative public health measures."

As of late Tuesday, Michigan Association of State Universities CEO Dan Hurley said plans were underway to address issues at the state's 15 public universities but he was unaware of any universities that had suspended face to face classes.

