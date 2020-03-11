Two Michigan State Police officials have been placed on leave for allegedly violating the agency's policy for promotions.

State police director Col. Joe Gasper said in a statement Tuesday the department's seventh district commander and assistant commander have been placed on administrative leave. He also said they will remain on administrative leave pending the completion of the discipline process.

The district covers 19 counties in northern lower Michigan, including Alpena, Grand Traverse and Roscommon.

"The MSP has a long-standing tradition of demanding the highest possible standards of professional conduct from its enlisted and civilian members," the statement said. "To that end, all allegations of misconduct are aggressively investigated. Policy violations are investigated thoroughly and acted upon in a manner consisted with labor law and collective bargaining agreements."

In the interim, Gasper said, the commander of the MSP's sixth district will serve as acting commander of the seventh district.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/03/11/msp-investigates-district-commander-assistant-policy-violations/5020092002/