A day after the first two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Michigan, long lines, empty shelves and limits on supplies are hitting local stores.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Costco Wholesale store in Madison Heights had signs saying it was out of paper towels and bathroom tissue. The store also was completely out of hand sanitizer, facial tissues, hand and dish soap, baked goods, vinegar and rice.

The Costco in Madison Heights was completely out of toilet paper and paper towel Wednesday. (Photo: Courtesy of Ashraf Jaber)

The store had a limit of two cases of water per customer with about 50 cases left. Lines were packed with customers with lines wrapping around the outside of the store as customers waited to enter.

Many shoppers headed to 24-hour stores like Meijer in Allen Park, which had a long line at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday as they rushed to get health-care supplies.

Meijer in Allen Park, which is open 24-hours had a long line at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. (Photo: TCD Facebook)

In Livonia, lines of nearly 100 people had already formed before Costco store had opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

► More: Flu vs. coronavirus: How they compare

► More: Michigan coronavirus cases confirmed in Oakland, Wayne counties

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Tuesday, which will activate several state agencies and task forces to collaborate the state's response to the virus, assist local governments and slow its spread.

The Costco in Madison Heights was completely out of vinegar and rice Wednesday. (Photo: Courtesy of Ashraf Jaber)

"They’re already meeting to discuss further preventative measures that we can take," Whitmer said. "The coronavirus has the potential to impact our lives in nearly every aspect of our lives.”

The tests confirming the cases involved an Oakland County woman with a recent history of international travel and a Wayne County man with a recent history of domestic travel. Both middle-aged individuals are hospitalized, Whitmer said.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/03/11/stores-shoppers-empty-shelves-coronavirus-michigan/5026354002/