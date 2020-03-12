A Northern Michigan man has been charged with sexually assaulting at least three minors younger than 13, Michigan State Police said.

Adam Exavier Moon, 30, was charged with seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 13 years old and possession of child sexually abusive material in 77th District Court in Reed City, according to authorities.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the criminal sexual conduct charge.

Officials said troopers began an investigation into Moon January 2018 after receiving reports he had sexual contact with a minor.

During the investigation, detectives identified multiple victims. On March 3, they arrested Moon on a seven-count warrant issued by the Osceola County Prosecutor's Office. Officials said additional charges against him are pending.

He is being held at the Osceola County Jail.

Moon has a previous conviction for larceny in a building and served more than three years in prison for it, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

