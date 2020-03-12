Lansing — The Michigan State Capitol Commission is suspending tours and events inside the Capitol building until at least May 1.

The decision came Thursday as sports leagues, universities and private businesses took actions to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus around the country. It also came a day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked people throughout Michigan to avoid gatherings of 100 people or more.

Buy Photo Alexander Campbell, an information center analyst for the Michigan Senate, wipes down desks inside the chamber on Thursday, March 12, 2020, as the state responds to the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: Craig Mauger, The Detroit News)

As of early Thursday afternoon, the Michigan House and Michigan Senate hadn't announced any plans to suspend session or change their meeting schedules.

But the Senate announced Thursday it would evaluate the need for session on a weekly basis and staffers have been directed to limit public interaction.

"We are prepared to ensure state government continues to function while at the same time doing everything we can to protect public health,” said Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake.

The Senate also joined the House in prohibiting non-essential out-of-state travel by employees as well as giving some leeway for employees over 60 and non-essential staff to work from home. Senators and staff traveling out of state must report such travel to Senate leadership.

“We need to do our part to help limit the spread of this virus to vulnerable populations, while still doing what we can to keep our state functioning and remaining available for possible future legislative action on this situation,” said House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering.

The Legislature has two more weeks of session scheduled before beginning spring break on March 27. After the break, the Legislature is set to reconvene on April 14.

Before Senate session began at 10 a.m. Thursday, school groups continued to tour the Capitol building. The U.S. Capitol announced Thursday that it was closing to the public at 5 p.m. until April.

Whitmer declared a state of emergency Tuesday evening after the state confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19 in an Oakland County woman and Wayne County man.

In Michigan, 91 individuals had tested negative for COVID-19 and 27 test results were pending as of Wednesday night.

Michigan public health officials since Jan. 31 have asked a total of 520 people to self-quarantine for 14 days due to travel to areas with a high risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to the state's data.

In response to the ongoing threat posed by the coronavirus, the Michigan State Capitol Commission is suspending all tours and events in the Capitol building. This closure begins on Friday, March 13 and extends through Friday, May 1, 2020. At that time the MSCC will reevaluate. pic.twitter.com/79XC2fRzTq — MI State Capitol (@MIStateCapitol) March 12, 2020

There are 150 people in isolation under active monitoring by county health departments in Michigan. The remainder were released after completing their 14 days of quarantine without showing symptoms.

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC said symptoms might appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services activated the state's Community Health Emergency Coordination Center last month to coordinate with local health departments and medical providers.

