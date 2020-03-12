Two private labs have started offering coronavirus in Michigan in recent days, a state health official said Thursday supplementing the state’s supply of testing kits.

The state has approved testing for 120 individuals so far and had enough testing materials a week ago to do 300 tests. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced late Tuesday that two individuals had tested positive for COVID-19 and the results were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for verification.

Because LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics facilities are now offering testing, it is possible the state testing numbers are not a true reflection of how much testing is being done or the total number of people who have tested negative or positive, state Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun told state lawmakers Thursday.

The state is working to obtain data through the private health care providers who refer patients for the testing. Calls to LabCorp and Quest were not immediately returned.

“We have asked all of our providers to make sure if they believe someone needs to be tested and they’re sending it to a private entity, that they let the local health department know so that we have at least some information about that individual so the public health response can be swift,” Khaldun told reporters.

The state lab has no backlog of tests, she told lawmakers. Samples are being turned around the day they are received, she said.

“Anyone who thinks that they may have COVID-19 or they think they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, they should be reaching out to their provider,” Khaldun said. “And that provider has the discretion to determine whether or not that person needs to be tested based on their clinical symptoms and based on what other tests they’ve run.”

Khaldun did not answer questions from reporters after the hearing about whether the state had enough test kits from the CDC. Whitmer has said state officials would try to answer as many questions about COVID-19 as possible.

Michigan health department spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin said Tuesday additional kits had been ordered, but she was unsure whether they had arrived. She did not respond to emails regarding current testing capacity Wednesday or Thursday.

“I’ve asked my team to not wait obviously until you get low on testing kits but to order, order, order because I expect more to be coming in,” Khaldun told lawmakers.

The state is running testing at the state lab seven days a week, sometimes multiple times a day, Khaldun said. In the event that a “positive spike” is identified, Khaldun and the local health systems involved are notified.

Nationally, the number of case has risen to more than 930 in 38 states with 29 deaths through Wednesday, according to the CDC website, which had not yet been updated Thursday.

In Michigan, two individuals in Oakland and Wayne counties have tested positive. Ninety-one individuals had tested negative for COVID-19 and 28 test results were pending as of Wednesday night.

Michigan public health officials since Jan. 31 have asked a total of 520 people to self-quarantine for 14 days due to travel to areas with a high risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to the state's data.

There are 150 people in isolation under active monitoring by county health departments in Michigan. The remainder were released after completing their 14 days of quarantine without showing symptoms.

Khaldun told lawmakers she was concerned about resources and staffing at local health departments, especially when it comes to the manpower need to trace contacts a COVID-19 patient had with others.

