Lansing — A third case of coronavirus has been found in Michigan, according to the state health department's website, but there were no immediate details about the patient.

State health officials weren't immediately available for comment, but planned on releasing a statement.

An undated electron microscope image shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (Photo: NIAID-RML)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Tuesday night after announcing that a Wayne County man and Oakland County woman had tested presumptively positive for COVID-19. One of the patients is hospitalized at a University of Michigan hospital.

The state so far has approved testing for 135 people. Ninety-seven have tested negative and 26 are still pending, meaning the state lab is waiting to receive the samples form the counties.

About 554 people have been referred for assessment or monitoring, and 172 remain under active monitoring.

On Thursday, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan held a press conference to confirm that two Utah Jazz players who tested positive for COVID-19 stayed at a downtown Detroit hotel. Officials later confirmed it was the Western Book Cadillac hotel.

